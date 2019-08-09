Analysts Offer Predictions for Lifull Co Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

Lifull Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lifull in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lifull’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

NXCLF traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $4.87. 702 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64. Lifull has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

Lifull Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL HOME'S PRO a communication platform; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; and Trovit, an aggregation Website.

