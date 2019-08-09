Analysts Issue Forecasts for Armstrong Flooring Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) – Analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Armstrong Flooring in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. G.Research analyst A. Lacayo now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). G.Research also issued estimates for Armstrong Flooring’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price target on Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli lowered Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Armstrong Flooring from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Armstrong Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong Flooring presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.76. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,759. Armstrong Flooring has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $212.46 million, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.32. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $177.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 26.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 4.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,399,925 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $37,739,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

