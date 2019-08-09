Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

TEVA stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at $567,105.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 106,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 240.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

