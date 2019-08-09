Analysts Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.25. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $51,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,360. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 722.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 367,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $17,074,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,337.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 296,885 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 110.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 370,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,000 after purchasing an additional 194,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 17.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,137 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,022. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 186.71 and a beta of 1.63. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $91.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.