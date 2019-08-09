Analysts Expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ) (NYSE:MRNA) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ) (NYSE:MRNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ) (NYSE:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.59 million.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. 744,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,025. Moderna Inc has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ) Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

