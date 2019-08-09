Analysts Expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Delphi Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLPH shares. Cowen set a $26.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of DLPH traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 945,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98. Delphi Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,023,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,588,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 927,649 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $10,242,000. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,566,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 459,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 332,067 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

