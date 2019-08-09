Analysts Expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Coupa Software posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $661,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,451.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $1,140,514.96. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 14,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,657 shares of company stock worth $49,067,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,746,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 85,396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $138.48. 14,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,617. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $148.00.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

