Analysts Expect Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) to Announce -$1.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.21). Audentes Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($3.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Audentes Therapeutics.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 price objective on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Audentes Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $35.72. 37,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,946. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $369,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,167.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 21,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $793,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,001 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,137.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 578.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

