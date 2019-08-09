Analysts Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $51,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,670. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $42,343,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,555,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,574,000 after acquiring an additional 440,471 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,358,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,546,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. 4,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

