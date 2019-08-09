Analysts Anticipate SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report $15.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.57 billion. SYSCO reported sales of $15.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $60.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.19 billion to $60.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $61.93 billion to $62.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SYSCO by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,825,000 after buying an additional 54,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,070,000 after buying an additional 1,076,459 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in SYSCO by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,081,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,169,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,803. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

