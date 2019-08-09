Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Origin Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 40.1% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $41.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.62 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,900,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

OBNK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $777.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.