Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $134.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $171,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,335.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $1,284,932. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,046,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,764,000 after purchasing an additional 370,945 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 701,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 145,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 532,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 91,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,284. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.95%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

