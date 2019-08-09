Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.51. 16,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $153.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.