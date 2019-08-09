American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Brokerages predict that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will announce $6.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.30 million and the lowest is $6.20 million. American River Bankshares reported sales of $5.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $24.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.60 million to $24.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.80 million, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $27.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRB. ValuEngine upgraded American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in American River Bankshares by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in American River Bankshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in American River Bankshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American River Bankshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 320,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 46,694 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from American River Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

