American Electric Power Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 16,042 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,218% compared to the typical volume of 692 call options.

In related news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $377,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,402.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,911. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,256,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.13.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.