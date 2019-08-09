American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Shares Down 0.7%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00, 4,051 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

The stock has a market cap of $272.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.74.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

