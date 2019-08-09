Ameren Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Ameren has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameren to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $76.44. 655,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,865. Ameren has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $77.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $90,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $228,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

