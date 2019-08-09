AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities to “Market Perform”

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet cut AMBEV S A/S from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMBEV S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 726,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,318,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.71.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Research analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,272,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,906,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 7.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

