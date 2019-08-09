Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 target price (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,251.95.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $27,046,432. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $24.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,808.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,308. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,925.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.36 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

