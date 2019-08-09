Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIF shares. CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cormark downgraded Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

AIF stock traded up C$3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 377,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,934. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$21.67 and a 52-week high of C$38.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.5700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Niall Mcsweeney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.55, for a total value of C$59,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,000,774.17.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

