Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stake Boosted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after buying an additional 31,883,878 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after buying an additional 152,302 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,674,000 after buying an additional 104,611 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

MO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,331,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.