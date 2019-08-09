Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.28.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.37. 1,526,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99 and a beta of 1.40. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.69 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 7,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $272,971.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $3,658,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,233 shares of company stock worth $17,344,246. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,707,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $99,673,000 after purchasing an additional 467,553 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,150,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 201,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067,624 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 123,533 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,520 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,006 shares of the software’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 52,661 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

