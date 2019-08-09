Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $17.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,188.67. 402,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $812.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,147.53. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,287.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 target price (up from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,197.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

