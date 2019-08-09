Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $124.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.24 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,461,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,761,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 332.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,789,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,481,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

