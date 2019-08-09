Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 382.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,286 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,106,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,871 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,854,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,409,000 after purchasing an additional 204,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,468,000 after purchasing an additional 391,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,279,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,822,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.56. 50,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,702. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allstate from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

In other news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $228,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,822 shares of company stock worth $9,443,096. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

