Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. Allot Communications updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $255.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.70.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLT. BidaskClub downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allot Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.
About Allot Communications
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
