Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. Allot Communications updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $255.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLT. BidaskClub downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allot Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,278 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 62.1% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 965,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 41.4% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

