Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $178.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allergan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Allergan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $166.08 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Svb Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.00.

Shares of AGN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.50. 215,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.75. Allergan has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 2,162.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Allergan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

