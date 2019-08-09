Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $98.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of ALLK stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $84.88. 519,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,079. Allakos has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 53,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $2,133,060.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Mckearn sold 38,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $1,541,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,373 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,059 in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allakos by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

