Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has been given a $15.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $477.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

