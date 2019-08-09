Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,712,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,952,000 after purchasing an additional 916,351 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,533,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,890 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,222,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,501,000 after purchasing an additional 188,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,312,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,282,000 after acquiring an additional 835,948 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,555,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after acquiring an additional 172,508 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,431,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

