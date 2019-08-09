Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Oppenheimer

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $157.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALB. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Nomura increased their price objective on Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.98.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.43. 399,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,328. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Albemarle by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

