Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €153.00 by UBS Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €153.00 ($177.91) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €163.00 ($189.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €135.25 ($157.27).

AIR stock traded down €2.04 ($2.37) during trading on Friday, reaching €125.12 ($145.49). 993,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €126.68.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

