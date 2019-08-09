Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. Acquires 2,400 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $49,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,772.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.95. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.05 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after buying an additional 67,467 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 387,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 103,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

