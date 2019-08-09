AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Plans $0.64 Final Dividend

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

ASX:AGL traded up A$0.17 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$19.25 ($13.65). 2,821,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of A$17.44 ($12.37) and a 1 year high of A$23.21 ($16.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$20.51.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

