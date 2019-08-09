Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARGKF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Aggreko alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARGKF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Aggreko has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.