Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Lowered to C$63.00 at National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.20.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.88. 95,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$53.67. The stock has a market cap of $860.09 million and a PE ratio of 23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.57. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$43.76 and a 12 month high of C$64.72.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$216.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 4.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.46%.

In other news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 8,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.05, for a total transaction of C$450,033.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at C$3,532,723.65.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.