AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 318 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 322 ($4.21), 35,714 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 13,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328 ($4.29).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFHP. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of AFH Financial Group from GBX 563 ($7.36) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 354.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $137.29 million and a P/E ratio of 17.69.

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

