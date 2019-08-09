Aeternity Price Down 11.8% This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bithumb, Liqui and Zebpay. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $75.42 million and $14.71 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001004 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 70% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 323,805,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,984,889 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, Gate.io, Mercatox, OOOBTC, Binance, HADAX, BigONE, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Liqui, Koinex, CoinBene, Tokenomy, Crex24, IDAX, DragonEX, HitBTC, Zebpay, BitMart, Bithumb and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.