Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,507 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,724 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.35. 118,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

