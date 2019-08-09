adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €310.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADS. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €261.70 ($304.30).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas stock traded down €7.80 ($9.07) on Thursday, hitting €259.65 ($301.92). The stock had a trading volume of 919,820 shares. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €277.42.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.