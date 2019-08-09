Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 13th

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Acushnet has a payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acushnet to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.90. 92 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.16.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $462.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.24.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.