Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Earnings Results

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. 10,668,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,549,983. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,332 shares of company stock worth $1,021,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,741,000 after purchasing an additional 626,387 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $1,101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23,365.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,077 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,348 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

