Achieve Life Sciences’ (ACHV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACHV has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Achieve Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 64,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 12,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Alistair Stewart purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $63,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Searle & CO. owned about 1.09% of Achieve Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

