AceD (ACED) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $38,577.00 and $2.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,922 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

