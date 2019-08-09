Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Accuray posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accuray.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARAY. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

ARAY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 360,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Accuray has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $320.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 56,426 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $211,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,376.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Kirkpatrick sold 8,222 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $30,832.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Accuray by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 126,656 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 377,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 241,163 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

