Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Shares Up 33.3%

Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 131,144 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 240,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Pertile purchased 6,452,725 shares of Acacia Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.04 per share, with a total value of $258,109.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade cannabis oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. It also intends to engage in the research and development activities, as well as retail and wholesale distribution of medical hemp products and dietary supplements.

