Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Issues Earnings Results

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, reports. The company had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.68 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 5.30%.

NASDAQ:ACIA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,500. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Acacia Communications has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

In related news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 6,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $351,403.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $2,155,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,295 shares of company stock worth $7,582,789 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

