AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.95. 3,699,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,774,463. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $63.31 and a 1 year high of $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

