Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 133,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 67,481 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,331 shares of company stock valued at $65,369,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

NYSE:ABT opened at $85.56 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

