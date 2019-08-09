Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) CFO Sells $3,753,552.51 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.62. 5,099,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

